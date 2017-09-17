5 Pieces of Lingerie You Need to Have in Your Suitcase

Packing your lingerie essentials when traveling can be a struggle. You constantly find yourself asking, will this bra work under this shirt? And will this panty show through this pant? Here, we simplified the process, and found the only five underpinnings you will need to pack for your next trip.
Shop our top picks below.
-
1. Hanro Bralette
Whether it's worn under a T-shirt or during a hotel workout, this bra's stretch jersey fabric is perfect for any travel situation.
$85
-
2. Aerie T-Shirt Bra
With second skin-like softness and light underwire support, you'll think you abandoned your bra, which is a good feeling on a long-haul flight.
$25
-
3. Gap Boy Brief
This jersey underwear is super breathable, keeping you comfortable and cool always—a necessity while traveling!
$13
-
4. Skin Thong Pack
This pack of black, nude, and white cotton thongs is a threesome your wardrobe can't live without. They are the perfect colors for layering under any silhouette.
$77
-
5. Victoria's Secret Strapless Bra
No one loves a strapless bra, but lets be honest: They are a lifesaver. No straps, no problem when it comes to Victoria’s Secret Multi-Way Bra, and with an added plunge in the center, there is no shirt too low!
$56