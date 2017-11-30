Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Launches Signature Collection with Under Armour 

Today, Under Armour and world-champion alpine skier, Lindsey Vonn are debuting the Lindsey Vonn Signature Collection. This collection includes six ready-to-wear pieces and accessories that will take your winter look from the slopes to the lodge.

Vonn gave traditional skiwear an upgrade in this collaboration with vintage camo prints, metallic fabrics, and rose-gold hardware. All the pieces are a reflection of Vonn's personal style while still containing all the performance elements needed for winter sports.

“The Under Armour team gave me freedom to express myself throughout the entire ideation and design process," Vonn explains in a press release. "I love being able to ski in looks that not only perform, but are also fashion-forward and different from anything else you would see on the slopes. Under Armour helped me bring my vision to life and the incredible amount of thought and detail that went into each pieces is what makes this collection so special.”

All pieces of the collection are adorned with a custom LV logo—the same logo Vonn uses as her signature. On the lining of the jackets you'll find a custom print that features all of her accomplishments in her athletic career. Each item designed in Lindsey’s Signature Collection with Under Armour illustrates a milestone in her historic career; like the UA Maribor Jacket - In 2013 Vonn secured her 59th World Cup Victory in Maribor, Slovenia.

The Under Armour and Lindsey Vonn’s Signature Collection is now available for presale at ua.com, and the full collection will be available for purchase in Winter 2018.