How Is It Possible Lilly Pulitzer JUST Launched Swimwear?

How is it possible that Lilly Pulitzer swimsuits have never existed? The brand is the epitome of summer favorites—like colorful rompers and playful dresses in recognizable, bold prints. The fact that the Cult of Lilly hasn't demanded a "Crash the Bash" bikini or a "Shady Lady" one-piece is frankly confusing.

Thankfully, though, on February 15, Lilly Pulitzer officially dropped its first swimsuit collection. Consider it a late Valentine's Day present that was well worth the wait.

The collection is exactly what you'd expect: a mixture of one-pieces and bikinis decked out in abstract palm-tree prints. The pieces come with removable cups and adjustable straps, so you can get that perfect fit. And even better, prices aren't crazy. You can grab a bikini top for as low as $68 or one of the colorful one-pieces for $148.

VIDEO: We'll Never Forget Lilly Pulitzer's Epic Target Collab

Take a peek at the Lilly Pulitzer swimsuit line below and head to the website for more.