9 Lightweight Pieces for Surviving a Heat Wave

No matter how unbearably hot and sticky it gets outside, we are still expected to wear clothes in public (sigh). The next best thing to going au natural? Draping your body in airy silhouettes cut from lightweight natural fabrics like linen, silk, and ultra-thin cotton. Here, 9 foolproof pieces for surviving a heat wave in style.
1. Mara Hoffman Shorts
Pair these easy breezy striped cotton shorts with a plain white T-shirt and slides.
Mara Hoffman available at matchesfashion.com | $158
2. Calypso St. Barth Pants
When in doubt, an all white linen pant is a reliable go-to.
Calypso St. Barth available at calypsostbarth.com | $159 (originally $195)
3. Uniqlo Top
Eyelet lace trim not only gives this cotton top a sweetly feminine spin, but extra ventilation.
Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com | $30
4. Topshop Skirt
Keep your legs cool in a lightweight breezy skirt.
Topshop available at topshop.com | $60
5. VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM Dress
Between the breathable fabric and open neckline, cotton slip dresses let you dance all night without overheating.
Victoria Beckham available at net-a-porter.com | $441 (originally $630)
6. Thakoon Top
A relaxed drape of a peplum means the fabric won't stick when your back starts to sweat. (Hey, we've all been there!)
Thakoon available at farfetch.com | $371 (originally $529)
7. Tibi Top
Off-the-shoulder tops with barely-there overlays translate the trend to temperature spikes.
Tibi available at modaoperandi.com | $395
9. LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ Dress
Fear not the floor length dress! A breathable linen design that skims the body—like this three tier options—lets you go maxi without melting.
Lisa Marie Fernandez available at farfetch.com | $593