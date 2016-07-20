9 Lightweight Pieces for Surviving a Heat Wave

9 Lightweight Pieces for Surviving a Heat Wave
Christian Vierig/Getty
July 20, 2016 @ 6:45 PM
BY: Caroline Vazzana

No matter how unbearably hot and sticky it gets outside, we are still expected to wear clothes in public (sigh). The next best thing to going au natural? Draping your body in airy silhouettes cut from lightweight natural fabrics like linen, silk, and ultra-thin cotton. Here, 9 foolproof pieces for surviving a heat wave in style. 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top