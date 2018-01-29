8 Leggings with Pockets So You Can Easily Carry Your Phone and Keys on Your Next Workout

If you've ever went on a run with your cell phone and house keys in your hand, then you know how essential leggings with pockets are. There's nothing more annoying than listening to your keys jingle with every step or trying to grasp everything in your sweaty palms. Sure leaving everything at home might sound like a good idea, but maybe you'll want to grab a water bottle while you're out. That's where a pair of leggings with pockets would come in handy as you take on your fitness goals.
We've got you covered. Ahead, you'll discover our favorite workout leggings with pockets. The designs include stretchy pants with side pockets and options that have hidden pouches in the waistband. Either way, you'll be able to bring all of your must-haves along for your next workout.
Keep scrolling to check out the best leggins with pockets.
VIDEO: The Best Leggings for Running
-
1. Power Epic Run Crop Tights
Work up a sweat in a pair of leggings that have a zip pocket on the waist band.
Nike | $65
-
2. PhD Wind Tights
Stay moving and keep all of your essentials on you with a pair of windproof leggings that also have pockets.
$140
-
3. Loose Fit Marl Rib Leggings
Stay stylish and equipped with everything you need with Ivy Park's side-pocket leggings.
Ivy Park | $65
-
4. Embrace Leggings
Grab an affordable version that will also get you through the toughest workouts.
C9 | $30
-
5. Colorblock Side Stripe Leggings
Brighten things up with a pair of blue leggings with pockets.
Tory Sport | $128
-
6. Active Mesh-Pocket Leggings
Get your hands on a pair of leggings with three pockets. This one has two on the sides, plus a hidden key pocket in the waistband.
Forever 21 | $20
-
7. Lil' Mineral High Waist Leggings
Hit the gym in these cozy leggings with pockets and never have to worry about where to hide your locker key.
Zella | $65
-
8. PLAY HIGH WAISTED POCKET LEGGING
Slip into a high-waist pair of leggings with pockets for your next sweat session.
Aerie by American Eagle | $30 (Originally $35)