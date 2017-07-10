This Just In! Get InStyle Editor Laura Brown’s New Favorite Jeans for Under $40!

InStyle editors know a thing or two about good jeans. On a monthly basis, we have 250 pairs coming in and out of our offices, ranging from the bedazzled and luxe to the classic and affordable.

Denim is so incredibly important to fashion. From Farrah Fawcett in the 70’s, to Kriss Kross in the 90’s to Carolyn Bessette in the 90’s to Britney and Justin in the 00’s, denim is constantly evolving and still stands as the foundation for many peoples personal style.

So when our EIC, Laura Brown, a self-proclaimed denim obsessive who undoubtedly has seen more jeans than anyone shared her latest purchase, I took notice.

They are a high-rise, cropped and relaxed style. Letting out a huge exhale of relief she praised "Aren’t these just great? Uniqlo for 39 bucks!" Indeed they were extremely flattering and did not deter her from looking as composed as usual, but the jeans only gave her more fluidity.

And isn’t that everything we want in a jean?

Uniqlo collaborates with the world’s leading fabric makers, to create jeans that look exceptional and are comfortable to wear. Their vision is to create the world’s best jeans. These specifically are 99% cotton and very on trend!

Highly inspired by my EIC, I whisked over to my nearest Uniqlo to sample the pair but they were out of my size (thankfully, I back-ordered them). Which encourages me to say, buy now before they’re gone!