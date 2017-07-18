Curvy Girls, These Chic Tops Are Buy One Get One Free!

You might want to sit down for this one (and grab your debit card). Lane Bryant is hosting a sale to end all sales. Nearly every section on the website has unbelievable deals. You'll find bras and panties, swimsuits, and accessories with marked down prices. But the buy one get free deal on blouses is probably the most impressive offering that's happening right now.

Lane Bryant is known for carrying a variety of stylish designs for curvy women, so you're sure to find something good. But that's only if you move fast. Some of the chic tops are already starting to sell out. And the BOGO will only be around through July 19.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Date-Night Looks Inspired by Ashley Graham

Since you'll probably be indulging in a little shopping this weekend anyway, you might as well score a free gift with your purchase. Keep scrolling to discover our favorite BOGO free tops from Lane Bryant below.