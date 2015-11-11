6 Reasons to Fall for the Lace-Up Sweater

6 Reasons to Fall for the Lace-Up Sweater
ImaxTree
November 11, 2015 @ 4:15 PM
BY: Alexandra DeRosa

Over the summer, the same top kept popping up on our Instagram feeds—you know, the black, long sleeve Reformation shirt with a lace-up, plunging neckline. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, and Candice Swanepoel, to name a few, welcomed the style into their wardrobe making it a wardrobe must-have, and just like that...it was sold out. 

Luckily, for fall, designers like Isabel Marant (above) took note and crafted warmer variations in chunky cable knits and wool blends. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites below, and shop now, before it's too late!

RELATED: The One Pair of Boots You Need This Season 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top