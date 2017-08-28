39 Labor Day Sales to Freak Out Over

Sure the end of summer is definitely a bummer. But we're not going to pout because the change in season means that we can expect major sales from some of our favorite fashion retailers, especially around the holidays. And this Labor Day is going to be epic. Some of the biggest brands will be running deals all weekend long.

You can stock up on vacation essentials—like all of those fancy swimsuits you've been eyeing—because designers are making room for fall items. Or you could take advantage of markdowns on new arrivals and score a new leather jacket. There's really so much to choose from, but we wouldn't wait to long to hop on these savings. It's not unusual for merchandise to sell out during Labor Day weekend. So you might as well set your alarms and bookmark your favorite deals from below.

Missguided

Score 50% off of everything (excluding sale) when you use the promo code "AMERICANGIRL" during checkout, starting August 31.

Nordstorm

Take advantage of the summer sale and score up to 40% off new markdowns until September 10.

Rebecca Taylor

Get an extra 40% off of your purchase when you check out with the promo code "SUNSET", from August 30 to September 4.

Bloomingdales

Save 40 to 60% on almost all sale item, from August 31 until September 4.

J.Crew

Enjoy 30% off of the entire site and take 50% off of activewear styles with the promo code "YESPLEASE", from August 31 through September 5.

Lord & Taylor

Use the promo code "LABORDAY" during check out to get 20% off of regular-priced items and 25% off women’s clearance items, from August 30 to September 5.

Kenneth Cole

Take an extra 30% off of your order when you use the code "LABORDAY" during check out, from August 31 to September 4.

Milly

Treat yourself to an extra 30% off of sale pieces by using the promo code "LABORDAY17" during check out, from August 30 to September 4.

Kate Spade

Enjoy an extra 30% off sale styles when you use the promo code "GOLDEN" during check out, from August 29 to September 5.

Vera Bradley

Tak 50% off of all sale items and enjoy free shipping on all orders, from August 31 through September 5.

Keds

Take 20% off of orders of $50 or more when you enter the promo code "MUSTHAVE" during check out. Plus enjoy free shipping and returns, from August 29 to September 4.

Free People

Get an additional 25% off of sale items in stores and online, from August 31 to September 5.

Fossil

Save 20% off of purchases less than $150, 25% off off orders between $150 and $200, and 30% off of purchases over $200, from September 1 to September 4.

BaubleBar

Enjoy up to 80% off of sale items, from August 31 through September 4.

Ann Taylor

Take 50% off of sale items online, from August 31 to September 4.

Draper James

Score an additional 30% off of all sale items when you use the promo code "LABORDAY" at check out, from September 4 to September 7.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Score a new pair of jeans for $39 and enjoy 40% off of everything else.

2(X)IST

Get three full-priced underwear or T-shirt singles for $60. Or you can shop women's panties at 3 for $30, from September 1 to September 4.

Ban.do

Score a free gift when you spend $50, from September 1 to September 4.

WET Swimwear

Enjoy 30% off site-wide when you enter the promo code "WETDAY2017" while checking out, from August 31 to September 5.

Of a Kind

Take 40 to 90% off at the online sample sale, from August 30 to September 6.

Charles & Colvard

Take 15% off of all jewelry site-wide, from August 30 to September 4.

WILDFANG

Enjoy 20% off of select button-ups and 30% off of select tees and tank tops, from August 31 to September 5.

ModCloth

Take 20% off of all orders, 25% off of orders over $100, and 30% off orders over $200 throughout the weekend.

Soludos

Get up to 60% off select espadrilles until September 4.

Everything But Water

Score designer swimsuits at up to 60% off while supplies last.

Boden

Save 20% off of the entire store and enjoy free shipping on all orders over $49, from August 31 to September 5.

Jade Swim

Take 40% off of all styles online, from August 30 to September 4.

Duskii

Use the promo code "LABORDAY" to recieve 20% off of your purchase.

Dressbarn

Buy one get one half off of select tops and jeans throughout the Labor Day weekend.

Guess

Treat yourself to up to 50% off of the entire store, from August 29 to September 4

Adrianna Papell

Score 20% off of regularly priced items, from September 2 to September 5.

Kohl's

Receive $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent, from August 31 to September 4.

Marciano

Receive 50% off sale selections, from August 29 to September 4.

Old Navy

Take 50% off of non-clearance jeans, dress, and tees, from August 31 to September 4.

White House Black Market

Score an extra 25% off of sale items, from August 31 through September 4.

Commando

Use the promo code "MOREFORLESS100" during check out to get $20 off of your purchase of $100 or more, from September 1 to September 5.

Daniel Patrick

Enjoy 20% off of purchases, from August 31 to September 4.

Panarea

Take 50% off of the entire website, from August 30 to September 4.