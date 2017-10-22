The 5 Wardrobe Staples Kristen Stewart's Stylist is Shopping for Fall

A stylist to some of our favorite big-screen stars, including Kristen Stewart, Julie Bowen, Connie Britton and Kaley Cuoco, Tara Swennen started her career assisting Andrea Lieberman and Rachel Zoe. From there she went on to make a name for herself styling celebrities as well as such memorable ad campaigns as Neutrogena and Got Milk? Here, the A-list stylist shares 5 essential wardrobe staples at deeply discounted prices.