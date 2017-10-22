The 5 Wardrobe Staples Kristen Stewart's Stylist is Shopping for Fall

A stylist to some of our favorite big-screen stars, including Kristen Stewart, Julie Bowen, Connie Britton and Kaley Cuoco, Tara Swennen started her career assisting Andrea Lieberman and Rachel Zoe. From there she went on to make a name for herself styling celebrities as well as such memorable ad campaigns as Neutrogena and Got Milk? Here, the A-list stylist shares 5 essential wardrobe staples at deeply discounted prices.
My personal style tends be fairly classic with a unique twist—I love shopping for pieces on The Outnet as they have timeless wardrobe staples as well as fun and unique accessories at discounted prices.
1. Ronald Van Der Kemp Gown
The holidays bring so many occasions to dress up—so I love this classic, elegant-yet-versatile gown. I can be worn as a dress but also double as a coat during the colder seasons. Paired with diamonds it can be worn to any evening event!
$1,880 (originally $4,700)
2. Isabel Marant Cardigan
This cozy knit is super versatile for fall and I love the maroon, foliage-inspired hue.
$299 (originally $785)
3. Pierre Balmain Blazer
This is the perfect throw-on over jeans and a tee for fall—it can be dressed down for everyday errands such as grocery shopping or your average workday, or up over a great dress for a fun night on the town!
$687 (originally $1,760)
4. Roland Mouret Gown
The dark red color of this gown is classic and its cut is elegant and unique. This is a wardrobe staple that will last decades!
$1,436 ($3,885)
5. Stella McCartney Track Pants
They pair well with any palette, from neutrals to fun neon pops of color, and work well with heel and flats.
$410