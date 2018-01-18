Let The Royals Show You How To Dress the Kids For The Slopes 

We are taking snowsuit tips from young Prince William and Prince Harry this ski season and making our little snow bunnies best dressed on the slopes. Stella McCartney kids and Perfect Moment are mixing up those bold colors and bringing us back to the '90s. Designs—like this Mini Rodini ski jacket—are delivering fun prints that will get any and everyone excited for the snow. Try a sporty black pairing—like this North Face triclimate jacket—to keep the little man feeling stylish and pumped for ski school.
Dress your little one up in one of these amazing snowsuit pairings below, and they'll be excited to get on the mountain just as much as you are.
1. Multicolor Snow Ski Jacket and Bolt Ski Pants
Stella McCartney kids is giving us an updated camouflage this season.
Shop the look: Stella McCartney Snow Ski Jacket, $345; stellamccartney.com. Stella McCartney Bolt Ski Pants, $263; stellamccartney.com.
2. BOYS' BOUNDARY TRICLIMATE JACKET and SNOWQUEST SUSPENDER PANTS
This red and black snowsuit was made for your little speed demon.
Shop the look: The North Face Boundary Triclimate Jacket, $170; thenorthface.com. The North Face Snowquest Suspender Pants, $110; thenorthface.com.
4. PENGUINS WATERPROOF NYLON SKI JACKET and MICE WATERPROOF NYLON CANVAS SKI PANTS
A penguin print can’t be beat on the mountain top.
Shop the look: Mini Rodini Penguins Waterproof Jacket, $246; luisaviaroma.com. Mini Rodini Mice Waterproof Nylon Canvas Ski Pants, $200; luisaviaroma.com.
5. Boys 3-in-1 System Reversible Jacket and Snow Pant
This 3-in-1, reversible jacket is great for on and off the slopes.
Shop the look: C9 Boys 3-in-1 System Reversible Jacket, $60; target.com. C9 Boys Snow Pant, $20; target.com.
6. Super Mojo Jacket and Aurora Flare Pants
This ski season, the kids are wearing pink.
Shop the look: Perfect Moment Super Mojo Jacket, $450; perfectmoment.com. Perfect Moment Aurora Flare Pant, $250; perfectmoment.com.