Let The Royals Show You How To Dress the Kids For The Slopes 

January 18, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
by: Alexis Parente

We are taking snowsuit tips from young Prince William and Prince Harry this ski season and making our little snow bunnies best dressed on the slopes. Stella McCartney kids and Perfect Moment are mixing up those bold colors and bringing us back to the '90s. Designs—like this Mini Rodini ski jacket—are delivering fun prints that will get any and everyone excited for the snow. Try a sporty black pairing—like this North Face triclimate jacket—to keep the little man feeling stylish and pumped for ski school.

Dress your little one up in one of these amazing snowsuit pairings below, and they'll be excited to get on the mountain just as much as you are.

