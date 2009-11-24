Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Kid's Guide to Style from American Living
1. Cooling OffWhat pieces transition best from fall to winter?
With fall cooling off and winter just around the corner, it is more important than ever for kids to have a couple of effortless, warm transition pieces. For girls, a ruffled shrug pairs perfectly over short-sleeve dresses or blouses. Make her denim romper warmer with a button-down underneath and thick tights. For boys, there is no better sweater than the versatile half-zip, great over T-shirts on warmer days and long sleeves as it gets colder. Durable and comfortable, corduroys also shift effortlessly between the classroom in autumn and a ski trip over the winter break.
2. Cool For SchoolWhat will my son be excited about wearing to school?
One way your little boy can make a statement is with American Living’s Nevis shirt. At school, he will look totally hip sporting the edgy graphic print on the front of this long-sleeve. Made from ultra-soft cotton, it is exceptionally comfortable. Worn under a sweater, a button-down, or just by itself, it makes a great layering piece that he can wear as often as it’s clean. A perfect item for spring as well, this tee will get use even after winter is over.
3. Playing Dress UpWhat are some tips for buying your children new dress clothes?
Unlike buying more versatile separates, it is likely that any winter dress clothes you buy for your kids won’t fit at this time next year. However, that doesn’t mean you should purchase anything that is too snug or borderline too short. Your child will likely grow over the next few months and to maximize any seasonal purchases, buy clothes that have some room. If your child is currently between sizes, err on the side of caution and buy a size up.
4. Winter WonderlandWhy should I buy my child a novelty sweater? a
A stylish novelty sweater is a timeless, durable piece that infuses a very festive element into your child’s outfit. At American Living, we know the importance of tradition so we have taken the most classic wintry prints and adorned knits for both boys and girls. Boys will love our green snowflake half-zip or navy moose crewneck, both of which are great for casual days and holiday parties. A bright red snowflake cardigan for girls will really pop when paired with a white top underneath, whether she is headed to a function or just to school.
5. Jeans BabyIs denim good for toddlers?a
When looking to dress your toddler, nothing is more durable than denim. Easy to wash and a cinch to put on, this fabric is the perfect option for any active child. Better yet, literally everything goes with denim. To keep your child casual and comfortable, try pairing jeans with a classic rugby shirt. For a dressier look that is festive, throw on a snowflake sweater over a pair. One thing to really pay attention to though is fit. Make sure to buy any denim a little loose so it’s not constricting. While it shouldn’t fall off their waist, buying a size up gives a child room to move and grow.
6. ‘Tis the SeasonWhat are some good holiday dressing tips for kids?
Often times, parents forget that the first concern when dressing kids for formal occasions is comfort. Unlike adults, kids move and play a lot, so durable fabrics that will keep up with them is a top priority. The material also has to be easy to maintain because the last thing you want is to send more clothing to the dry cleaners. For girls, dresses made from cotton are a great compromise because they don’t restrict movement and they come in seasonal colors and patterns. For boys, corduroys and a relaxed button-down look pulled together and still function during a game of touch football in the backyard.
7. The Great OutdoorsWhat is a good holiday outfit for a little boy who likes to play outside?
Dressing up little boys can be tricky because they often love the outdoors. Between the mud and grass stains, you need clothing that is easy to maintain, but looks pulled together. The best option is to dress him in something simple, like a button-down layered under a festive novelty sweater and a pair of jeans with some loafers. The overall look is classic without being stiff. Not to mention, American Living knows that dark colors work best on all kids, so you can’t go wrong picking items in shades of blue, brown, and green.
8. Strike a CordDo corduroys make good dress pants for boys and girls?
Often underrated, corduroys are a great way to spice up a little boy’s and girl’s wardrobe. Just as comfortable as jeans, these versatile pants are not only perfect in casual settings, but in formal ones too. For a girl, the easiest route to go is a pair in black, mainly because you can mix and match it with any and every top. Boys tend to get the most mileage out of a khaki or a navy, and because they wear pants most of the time, investing in multiple pairs is a good idea. To dress him for special occasions, simply tuck-in a button-down and don’t forget a belt!
9. The Versatile BuyWhat pieces will work even after the holidays are over?
At American Living, we know that you need clothes to last longer than just a season. Whether you have a boy or a girl, buying basic separates is the key to transitioning from fall to winter and winter to spring. For boys, invest in staples like a good button-down and jeans, which work independently or together and can transition from the playground, to afterschool activities, and even to a visit with the grandparents. For girls, a patterned skirt can be dressed up or down and she can mix and match it with different shirts and blouses as well as shrugs and cardigans.
10. Girls Night OutWhat’s an easy holiday look for my little girl?
Getting your daughter ready for a holiday party should be easy. Dresses are great solutions because they are effortless all-in-one outfits. Make your little one stand out from the rest of the bunch at the next function with American Living’s green tartan dress. The classic print and the sweet bow detail make her look like a little lady and meanwhile she will be happy in the cotton material that allows her to run and move with ease. If there is a bit of a chill, a solid-colored shrug or cardigan will only enhance the outfit’s adorably put-together feel.
11. An All-Purpose PieceWhat item will my daughter wear all the time?
The hottest item for girls this season will be American Living’s buffalo check skirt. The woodsy pattern becomes refined on this double-tiered, feminine piece. She’ll especially love the side-clasp enclosure detail, which gives it a unique feel. Perfect to wear casually with a white T-shirt or formally with ruffled blouse, she can be off to school or to a birthday party, and this skirt will suit her well at both. Great because it is durable and comfortable, this will be the biggest staple in her winter wardrobe.
