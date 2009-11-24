What pieces will work even after the holidays are over?At American Living, we know that you need clothes to last longer than just a season. Whether you have a boy or a girl, buying basic separates is the key to transitioning from fall to winter and winter to spring. For boys, invest in staples like a good button-down and jeans, which work independently or together and can transition from the playground, to afterschool activities, and even to a visit with the grandparents. For girls, a patterned skirt can be dressed up or down and she can mix and match it with different shirts and blouses as well as shrugs and cardigans.GET MORE INFO