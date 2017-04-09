Here's Why Khloé Kardashian Created a Size-Inclusive Denim Line

Khloé Kardashian, co-founder of Good American along with Emma Grede, shares why she started her own denim line when she couldn’t find the perfect pair.

352: the number of days I wore denim last year. 129: the number of pairs of jeans currently in my closet. 00-24: the range of sizes available in my Good American line. Denim is my uniform, my go-to, my comfort zone, and, if I’m honest, my addiction.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Everyone looks amazing in jeans if they have the right pair. You can be 5 foot nothing with a petite frame or 5 foot 10 (like me) with a big ol’ booty (also like me). You can be curvy, slender, or athletic—it doesn’t matter. That’s why, about a year and a half ago, I began to work on a premium denim line for women of all shapes and sizes. It has become my absolute passion.

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian & Emma Grede on Their New Denim Line, Good American

Like many women, I’m curvy—and proud of it—and I struggled for years to find jeans that fit in all the right places. I like to accentuate the smaller part of my waist—which calls for a high waist cut—but I also want a comfortable fit and fabric that will last. My goal is to avoid defining and dividing women by what society calls a calls a “body type” and ensure that every single woman has access to great cuts that work for her. We did research for about six months, during which time we asked 1,000 women what item of clothing they felt most sexy in. And guess what? Seventy-two percent said jeans. It’s incredible to me that in the past 140 or so years since denim was invented, it has evolved not only into the most versatile item of clothing around but also into something that makes women feel confident, empowered, and beautiful. That’s what it’s all about. Start with a great pair of jeans, and the rest falls into place!

Shop Good American denim at goodamerican.com or below.