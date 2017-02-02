Good American Launches 2 New Denim Styles That Are Seriously Flattering

Not long after Khloé Kardashian co-founded clothing line Good American, she launched the Good Hoodie, and now, the brand's introducing two new denim styles designed to fit and flatter: The Good Legs Crop and The Good Waist Crop.

This is just the first of Good American's Season 2 collection launch. Every two weeks, the brand is planning to announce more stylish additions to the line, with the next drop hitting GoodAmerican.com on Thursday, Feb. 16. "Customers should expect the collection to expand into other key denim items including skirts, shorts and jackets as the season progresses," according to a release.

Season 2 isn't just about product, however. In keeping with the spirit of the brand, Good American is debuting Good Squad. The Squad features 11 real, strong, sexy women who range in sizes, and together, they serve as the brand's campaign models. Stay tuned to see who's made this group of impressive influencers, models, entrepreneurs, bloggers, and more.

VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede on Their New Denim Line

Keep scrolling to shop the new styles.