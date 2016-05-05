3 Beyond-Chic Khaki Outfit Ideas

Usually crafted from tough cotton, khaki separates are known for their utilitarian roots—think army jackets—but the brownish textile is often seen on preppy men (off-duty finance and lawyer types first come to mind). Knowing our penchant for borrowing from the boys, we decided to take the decidedly manly staple and feminize it with interesting silhouettes and chic, unexpected pairings.

Thus, we came up with three outfit ideas that revolve around khaki pieces (and one fabric blend). The results are not only fashion-forward, but totally wearable. Start shopping now.