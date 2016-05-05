3 Beyond-Chic Khaki Outfit Ideas

Usually crafted from tough cotton, khaki separates are known for their utilitarian roots—think army jackets—but the brownish textile is often seen on preppy men (off-duty finance and lawyer types first come to mind). Knowing our penchant for borrowing from the boys, we decided to take the decidedly manly staple and feminize it with interesting silhouettes and chic, unexpected pairings.
Thus, we came up with three outfit ideas that revolve around khaki pieces (and one fabric blend). The results are not only fashion-forward, but totally wearable. Start shopping now.
-
1. A Khaki Dress
Double down on khaki's inherent safari vibe with a cotton poplin shirtdress. Rust-colored suede heels and a striped oven bag continues the far-flung feel, while a diamond-shaped gold hair clip lends a polished touch.
Shop the look: Theory dress, $295; theory.com. Sylvain Le Hen hair clip, $70; stevenalan.com. Stella McCartney bag, $1,750; saksfifthavenue.com. Mansur Gavriel shoes, $625; net-a-porter.com.
-
2. A Khaki Skirt
A wrap midi skirt is naturally feminine. Up the sporty-but-glam vibes with a white sequined bomber and a fitted bodysuit. Striped neutral sandals and hammered silver hoops complete the look.
Shop the look: Zara skirt, $70; zara.com. Tibi bomber, $875; shopspring.com. Boohoo bodysuit, $16; boohoo.com. Simon Miller x Rebecca Pinto hoops, $310; simonmillerusa.com. Loeffler Randal sandal, $395; loefflerrandall.com.
-
3. A Khaki Pant
Preppy with a twist is what we call this look. Wide-leg high-waist trousers are far more sophisticated than boxy pleated khaki pants. Marry with nipped-in gingham blazer for schoolboy vibes, but up the fun with fringed ruffle pink sandals and a structural cuff.
Shop the look: Adam Lippes pant, $765; net-a-porter.com. J. Crew blazer, $178; jcrew.com. Madewell tee, $20 (originally $25); madewell.com. Forever 21 cuff, $6; forever21.com. Miss KG heels, $161; asos.com.