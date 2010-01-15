Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Key Pieces
-
1. Diesel Pants
-
2. Walter Vest
Leather vest with zippers, Walter, $448; 561-699-5688.
-
3. Robin Skirt
Silk skirt, Robin, $250; 646-619-6857.
-
4. Topshop Jacket & Yigal Azrouël Dress
Cotton anorak, Topshop, $165; topshop.com.
Jersey dress with rope and metal neckline, Yigal Azrouël, $625; yigal-azrouel.com.
-
5. Elizabeth and James Bustier
Nylon bustier, Elizabeth and James, $445; 25park.com.
-
6. BCBGeneration Shorts
Rayon shorts, BCBGeneration, $58; at select Macy’s stores.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London
Mar 13, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
How To Wear Leggings to Work
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM