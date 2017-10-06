Get Kerry Washington's Entire Look for Under $150 (Boots Included!)

Earlier this week, Kerry Washington made us all wish summer was still here with a couple of floral dresses. But the talented actress has finally accepted the fact that fall is upon us, and she did so with a chic of-the-season outfit.

After filming a television segment on The View, Washington stepped out wearing the cutest plaid dress by Faith Connexion ($1,050; farfetch.com). The black-and-white checkered pallette is a classic must-have in any fall wardrobe. And yes, you can totally pull off shorter hemlines in the fall. Washington's stylist Joseph Cassell showed us exactly how it's done with a bright, red pair of over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman ($885; saks.com). The tall heels are perfect for keeping the majority of your legs warm, and they will also allow you to show off a hint of skin when paired with a mini dress.

Red boots are seriously one of the hottest trends of the season. We've seen so many of our favorite style stars rocking them, but a pair like Washington's are quite the investment. But if you're hoping to save and still rock a similar look, we've found an affordable option that is just as chic.

VIDEO: Kerry Washington's Best Beauty Secrets

And we didn't stop there. You can recreate Washington's entire look with these alternate pieces below.