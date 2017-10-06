Get Kerry Washington's Entire Look for Under $150 (Boots Included!)

Get Kerry Washington's Entire Look for Under $150 (Boots Included!)
James Devaney/Getty
October 6, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Alexis Bennett

Earlier this week, Kerry Washington made us all wish summer was still here with a couple of floral dresses. But the talented actress has finally accepted the fact that fall is upon us, and she did so with a chic of-the-season outfit.

After filming a television segment on The View, Washington stepped out wearing the cutest plaid dress by Faith Connexion ($1,050; farfetch.com). The black-and-white checkered pallette is a classic must-have in any fall wardrobe. And yes, you can totally pull off shorter hemlines in the fall. Washington's stylist Joseph Cassell showed us exactly how it's done with a bright, red pair of over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman ($885; saks.com). The tall heels are perfect for keeping the majority of your legs warm, and they will also allow you to show off a hint of skin when paired with a mini dress.

Red boots are seriously one of the hottest trends of the season. We've seen so many of our favorite style stars rocking them, but a pair like Washington's are quite the investment. But if you're hoping to save and still rock a similar look, we've found an affordable option that is just as chic.

VIDEO: Kerry Washington's Best Beauty Secrets

 

And we didn't stop there. You can recreate Washington's entire look with these alternate pieces below.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top