Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Keira Knightley's Red Carpet Style
1. In Chanel, 2016
Knightley stunned at the launch of the Culture Chanel exhibition in Venice wearing a lacy ankle-grazing white frock with embellished piping and metallic pumps.
2. In Chanel Haute Couture, 2016
The actress and Chanel spokesmodel attended an honorary dinner in her name while wearing a blue and silver quilted dress and golden triple strap pumps.
3. In Delpozo, 2015
The then-pregnant actress chose an embellished Delpozo gown with a Peter Pan collar for the 2015 Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
4. In Valentino Couture, 2015
Knightley wore a dark velvet Valentino Couture gown to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
5. In Valentino, 2015
The actress wore a bohemian chiffon Valentino Couture gown with floral accents to the Oscars.
6. In Burberry, 2015
Knightley attended the 2015 Writers Guild Awards in a white lace dress with black detailing.
7. In Michael van der Ham, 2015
The actress wore a black and white floral dress with bell sleeves to the London screening of the Imitation Game.
8. In Chanel, 2015
Knightley attended the 2015 Golden Globe Awards in a butterfly-printed Chanel gown.
9. In Erdem, 2015
Knightley opted for a purple Erdem gown for the 2015 SAG Awards. The multilayered dress featured cutouts and a peplum that offered ample baby-bump camouflage.
10. In Chanel, 2015
Knightley wore a white floral lace top and a shattered graphic-print ankle-grazing skirt, both by Chanel, to the 26th Annual Producers Guild of America Awards. Simple black Jimmy Choo pumps completed her look.
11. In Giambattista Valli Couture, 2015
The actress chose to dress her baby bump in a delicate Giambattista Valli Couture number for the 2015 BAFTA Awards.
