Style Influencer Katie Sturino Teams Up With Eloquii for a Chic, Curve-Friendly Capsule

To say Eloquii is just a curve brand, is an insult. Eloquii is a full-fledged, bona fide fashion brand available at an accessible price. And with sizes running from 12-28, it caters to most women and provides the latest trends in apparel, shoes, and accessories.

Because the brand is constantly on the pulse of style and taste, it makes complete sense that they decieded to collaborate with the ultimate tastemaker, Katie Sturino, for a 22-piece capsule that's not only stunning but functional. "I wanted the collection to be cool and luxe. The metal hardware is all matte, the button-downs were designed so it doesn't gap open, those details are so important," says Sturino.

What stuck out to us the most is the fact that this great fashion collection is actually comfortable. Not only that, the pieces feel appropriate for work or play, which isn't an easy feat. "My signature style comes down to fun, fashion-forward basics and yet finding clothing like this in my size has always been a struggle. With this collection, I wanted to share my love for chic, sporty essentials with the Eloquii customer, inspired by my favorite pieces in my closet," Sturino continues.

Expect to find a line up of great staples and special pieces, which surprisingly, can still be worn as a basic (uh, hello, stretch sequin skirt, we're talking about you!). And the special Eloquii touch that we've come to expect and love is very present, along with their pocket-friendly pricing (nothing is over $150).

This collab makes for a capsule that feels organic. "We found Katie to be approachable and we knew that our customer would love her! She had a lot of great ideas and was able to put her spin on pieces that she had in her closet and wanted to bring to women, says Eloquii Creative Director, Jodi Arnold.

Sturino even brings her love of dogs and philanthropic work into the mix as well. She created mommy-and-me styles for you and your pooch, and in honor of the collection and Sturino's work with the Humane Society, Eloquii will be supporting the organization with a donation. “It was a joy to bring Katie’s vision to life and as a dog mom myself, I couldn't be happier to have a collection for our stylish pups that benefits the Humane Society of the United States," says Arnold.

Knockout fashion? Check. Cute pups? Check. Supporting a Cause? Check. Looks like this collection hit all the marks. Shop our favorites below and view the full Eloquii x Katie Sturino collection (and shop some more!) at eloquii.com.