Kate Moss's New Fashion Collection Pays Tribute to David Bowie

What do you get when you have a supermodel-slash-icon team up with one of our all-time favorite brands? Fashion gold. And what do you get when said partnership continues for another season? Fashion gold, part deux. Kate Moss returns to bless all of us with her sartorial sensibility with her hit of a fashion line—a second installment of her Equipment collection.

For spring 2017, Moss drew inspiration from the legend David Bowie, paying homage to Ziggy Stardust specifically with a "Bowie Eyes"-print blouse, psychedelic patterns, graphic stars, luxe satin, exaggerated sleeves (a major trend this season), and louche pajama-y separates. Combined with Equipment's timeless silhouettes, the effect is a wonderful mash-up of wearable essentials and Moss's glam-rock POV.

Ready for the best part? The 26-piece Kate Moss for Equipment collection has launched today. Scroll through to shop our favorites and pay a visit to equipmentfr.com to shop the entire line-up.