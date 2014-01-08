Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Kate Middleton's Best Looks From 2013
-
1. January – Whistles DressThe Duchess of Cambridge wore a maroon Whistles dress for the unveiling of her official portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in London, following the news of her pregnancy.
-
2. February – MaxMara Wrap DressCatherine showed off her growing baby bump during her visit to the Hope House in London, in a MaxMara gray printed jersey dress. "Catherine represents everything the MaxMara woman stands for," said MaxMara U.S. brand ambassador Maria Giulia Maramotti. "She is beautiful, full of energy and has such a natural elegance that comes from her consistent style."
-
3. March - By Marlene Birger CoatIn honor of the tube’s 150th anniversary, the Duchess wore an aquamarine By Marlene Birger coat accented with black details and statement buttons. She finished the look off with a bow-topped black beret.
-
4. April – Topshop Dress and BlazerFor a tour of the Harry Potter set—including a wand battle with Prince William—at the inauguration of the Warner Bros. Studios in London, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a white and black polka dot dress from Topshop and a black blazer.
-
5. May – Emilia Wickstead CoatKate stood out in a yellow silk Emilia Wickstead coat and a cream Jane Corbett hat for a garden party hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.
-
6. June – Hobbs Dalmatian Printed CoatFor her last public appearance, the very pregnant Duchess paired her printed Hobbs coat with a black fascinator by Sylvia Fletcher at Lock amp Co. to christen the Royal Princess cruise ship in England.
-
7. July - Jenny Packham DressFor HRH Prince George of Cambridge's debut outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, Kate wore a light blue and-white polka dot custom-made Jenny Packham dress with nude wedges.
-
8. August - Séraphine JoleneThe Duchess wore a stylish fuchsia Séraphine Jolene maternity dress for the family's first photo with Prince George, taken just outside the Middleton's home by Kate's father, Michael.
-
9. September– Jenny Packham GownKate made her first official appearance—just two months after giving birth to Prince George—in a stunning floor-length Jenny Packham pale gold sequin gown. She stepped out to join Prince William at the Inaugural Tusk Awards gala at The Royal Society in London.
-
10. October - Alexander McQueen SuitThe Duchess celebrated Prince George’s christening at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace wearing a cream ruffled Alexander McQueen suit and a rose-adorned Jane Taylor fascinator.
-
11. December 2, 2013Kate stepped out for the SportsBall in a black lace knee-length Temperley London dress and accessorized her look with a red Alexander McQueen clutch and black Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
12. December 6, 2013The Duchess repeated her ivory Roland Mouret gown with a thigh-high slit and added a Zara statement necklace, for the royal premiere of 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.'
1 of 12
January – Whistles Dress
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a maroon Whistles dress for the unveiling of her official portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in London, following the news of her pregnancy.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London
Mar 13, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
How To Wear Leggings to Work
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Cosabella Will Finally Sell Plus-Size Thong Underwear
Mar 12, 2018 @ 1:45 PM