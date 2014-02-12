Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Repeats
-
1. STEEL BLUE M MISSONI COAT
The Duchess of Cambridge looked flawless in a familiar slate blue tweed M Missoni coat to open a charity consignment shop in Norfolk, England, for one of her favorite causes: EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospices). She paired the piece with navy pointed-toe pumps.
-
2. Roksanda Illincic Blue ShiftThe Duchess stepped foot on U.S. soil in this structured dress in July 2011. She then gave it a fresh new look a year later by pinning her hair back in a twist and adding a pair of Aquamarine earrings.
-
3. Emerald Green Overcoat
The Duchess donned an emerald green overcoat paired with black pumps and a black clutch while visiting a London area hospital to speak with a suicide survivor. Previously Middleton wore the same coat visiting the National Cycling Centre of Excellence and Avantidrome on a trip to New Zealand in 2014.
-
4. Blue Alexander McQueen Coat
The Dutchess first wore this powder blue Alexander McQueen coat on her 2014 trip to New Zealand, but more recently the royal stepped out for the RAF Air Cadets 75th anniversary celebration in London wearing the classic coat.
-
5. Jenny Packham GownKate Middleton first debuted this ink blue silk tulle belted gown at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds/Action on Addiction gala dinner in London. A few months later, she wore it again for the National Portrait Gallery's Gala, but this time, she dressed it up with a stunning diamond-drop necklace on loan from Queen Elizabeth.
-
6. Alexander McQueen Tartan CoatThe Duchess of Cambridge first donned this tartan coat while visiting her alma mater, St. Andrews, in November 2012 (she even played a game of field hockey!). On Christmas Day 2013, she pulled it out again for the family’s visit to St. Mary Magdalene Church, where she added a green Gina Foster hat to complete the full ensemble.
-
7. Roland Mouret GownKate first made a statement with this gown's thigh-high slit and Jimmy Choo sandals for a dinner in Prince William’s honor back in May 2012. She took it out for another spin in 2013 for the royal premiere of ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,’ where she switched it up with a statement Zara necklace (which sold out!), and black pumps.
-
8. Temperley London Lace GownKate first wore this custom-made gown for the premiere of War Horse in January 2012 (not shown), then again ten months later for University of St. Andrews’ 600th Anniversary Appeal with a red Alexander McQueen clutch. She gave it another run this past December 2013 for the David Attenborough’s “Natural History Museum Alive 3D” in London. Third time’s a charm!
-
9. Orla Kiely Print DressFor her charity duties, the Duchess wore this bird-printed coat with brown tights, Aquatalia ankle boots, and an Emmy clutch in February 2012. She loved the ensemble so much, she repeated the look again in November 2013 from head-to-toe!
-
10. Emilia Wickstead Green Coat DressIn honor of presenting the Irish Guard soldiers with shamrocks, Kate wore this festive coat dress and a Lock amp Co. hat on St. Patrick’s Day in 2012. A year later, she gave the coat another wear, but this time around, she kept warm with a black turtleneck and tights, a John Locke beret, and of course, a growing baby bump. A year sure made a difference!
-
11. Emilia Wickstead Pleated DressKate was pretty in pink for Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee! In honor of the celebration, the Duchess wore this pleated dress in May of 2012 for a luncheon with Prince William, and just a few days later, she wore it again with a matching hat for a garden party at Buckingham Palace.
-
12. M Missoni CoatKate first wore this steel blue coat—with yellow daffodils pinned to her lapel in honor of Saint David's Day—in March of 2012 to visit Fortnum amp Mason department store. She wore it again in a few months later with a Rachel Trevor Morgan fascinator for a more refined look.
-
13. Jenny Packham Silk Floral DressFor the Duchess of Cambridge’s first visit to the U.S. back in July 2011, she stopped by The Foundation Polo Challenge in this floral frock. She chose the same silk dress for a friend’s wedding in June 2012, but dressed it up with a Katherine Hooker coat and Whiteley hat.
-
14. Alexander McQueen Knit DressFor Catherine's visit to Prince Edward Island on July 4, 2011, she chose this sailor neckline dress, and exactly one year later, she wore it again for the Wimbledon Championships in honor of the tournament's signature white color.
1 of 14
STEEL BLUE M MISSONI COAT
The Duchess of Cambridge looked flawless in a familiar slate blue tweed M Missoni coat to open a charity consignment shop in Norfolk, England, for one of her favorite causes: EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospices). She paired the piece with navy pointed-toe pumps.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
These Sneakers Are Actually Made from Trees
Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:30 AM