Yes! The Coats Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Wearing Haven't Sold Out Yet

Two stunning women; so different, yet so alike. Although, living on different spectrums of the world, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have a special connection to the Royal family and share a devotion for the Toronto-based outerwear label, Sentaler.

In 2009, Bojana Sentaler founded the luxury outerwear brand, SENTALER. The Canadian outerwear line is made of the finest alpaca fabrics and known for its classic silhouettes and beautiful hues. All of Sentaler’s coats are super soft, lightweight, and extremely warm. Not to mention, they are hypoallergenic, eco-friendly, and 100 percent cruelty free.

The brand gained world recognition in 2016 when The Duchess of Cambridge wore the signature Wrap Coat with a ribbed sleeve detail on her Royal Tour in Canada. Markle was spotted shortly after wearing a Sentaler Long Wide Collar Coat while filming Suits.

With the holidays around the corner, what could be better than getting gifts that give back? Sentaler partners with the SickKids Foundation year after year in hopes to help those less fortunate. Proceeds from sales of all winter accessories such as hats and scarves will directly benefit the foundation, which ultimately aids in helping sick children across the globe. Keep in mind that organizations like New York Cares Coat Drive and One Warm Coat will gladly accept your gently worn coat and donate to those in need, too.

As you get into the spirit of giving, check out Middleton and Markle's coats plus more from Sentaler below.