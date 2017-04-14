Karlie Kloss's $30 Denim Skirt Is All You Need to Upgrade Your Summer Outfits

Alexis Bennett
Apr 14, 2017

If you only buy one thing this summer, a denim skirt will be a smart purchase. You can dress it up for a night out on the town or throw on a T-shirt and still look chic like Karlie Kloss. Recently, the 24-year-old model stepped out in New York City wearing a knee-length version, and the button-front skirt effortlessly elevated her casual white tee. What's even better: Right now, the exact skirt that Kloss is wearing is on sale for $30 at Express. Cute and affordable? You really can't go wrong.  

And Kloss's skirt isn't the only affordable part of her look. That satin bomber jacket is also a part of the Karlie x Express collection, and it's currently marked down to $101. You'd better hop on this one quick because both items are bound to sell out soon.

