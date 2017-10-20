The Kardashians/Jenners Are Selling Their Clothes to Help Hurricane Victims

Kardashian and Jenner fans, today is your lucky day. Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are saying goodbye to some of the best fashions in their closets. So this is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to score some of their designer duds without paying full price.
On October 20, the girls will release items from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Céline, and Michael Kors on The RealReal's website. The best part: A portion of the proceeds will benefit United for Puerto Rico, an initiative started by the island's first lady Beatriz Rosselló, which supports victims affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane María.
There are more than 520 items from the Kardashian/Jenner closets on The RealReal's website, so there's plenty to choose from. But remember, each item is one-of-a-kind and a ton of styles are already flying off of the digital shelves.
If you're thinking about scoring a few pieces, get into our favorite items below and head to The RealReal's website before it's too late.
1. BLK DNM Silk Longline Blazer
Every woman should have a good blazer in her arsenal. This one comes from Kourtney's closet, so it's perfect for petites.
$145
2. CÉLINE RIDER THIGH-HIGH BOOTS
Kourt's also letting go of these amazing Céline boots. They are definitely perfect for making a standout statement this fall.
$995
3. MICHAEL KORS SMOOTH LEATHER FLAP BAGHere's a classic crossbody from Kourt's closet. It's the perfect option for when you're on the go.
$195
4. THE ROW FOX FUR VEST
You can channel Khloé and stay warm this winter with this cozy vest.
$1,595
5. CÉLINE PONYHAIR SMALL CASE FLAP BAG
Kendall is definitely the sweetest for letting go of this gorgeous bag.
$1,395
6. SACAI LAYERED PINSTRIPE TOP
This pinstripe top from Kourtney will elevate your work style.
$195
7. STUART WEITZMAN LOVEFRINGE ANKLE STRAP SANDALS
These fringe heels from Kendall's closet will come in handy this holiday season.
$455
8. FRAME DENIM HIGH-RISE WIDE-LEG JEANS W/ TAGSThese wide-leg jeans will help you channel your inner cool girl. And yes, they're from Kourt's collection.
$195