Shop the Kardashians' Fave Affordable Brand Before Everyone Else Does

Whenever the Kardashians wear something, it's bound to sell out. That's why we're predicting that all of your friends are about to be rocking these affordable athleisure pieces by PrettyLittleThing. The U.K.-based brand is known tor featuring trendy designs on its website at really low prices. And we've spotted the Kardashian-Jenner clan wearing the budget-friendly looks a couple of times.
Last weekend, Kylie Jenner stepped out for a Coachella event in a gold mini dress that only costs $44. And a while back, she rocked a branded sports bra ($18; prettylittlething.us) and undies ($18; prettylittlething.us) from the brand on Instagram.
Even Kourtney Kardashian is on board with the athleisure looks by PrettyLittleThing. On her 38th birthday, she wore a black sports bra ($18; prettylittlething.us) and matching leggings ($26; prettylittlething.us) from the brand.
It's only a matter of time before we see this label start to take over. You might as well get ahead of the wave and shop more of the affordable athleisure outfits on the PrettyLittleThing website here.