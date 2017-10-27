You Can Buy Julia Roberts's Pretty Woman Dress, Thanks to Asos

We knew that the '90s were making a comeback when chokers and brown lip liner started to pop up all over the place. Oh, and we can't forget about mom jeans. But the resurgence of the cut-out dress that Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman confirms that the decade's fashion trends are here to stay.

Remember the look Roberts's character was wearing when she was asked to leave that fancy boutique on Rodeo Drive? Well, Asos teamed up with Hunza G (the actual brand that created the now-iconic look), and together they are helping us channel our inner Vivian Ward. The dress, which is currently available in black and white, is called the Crinkle Iconic Mini Beach Dress.

❣PRETTY WOMAN DRESS❣ AVAILABLE @asos 🌟 Comes in BLACK, RED or ROYAL BLUE 🙌🏻 LINK IN THE BIO 🙌🏻 #HunzaG #Asos A post shared by Hunza G (@hunza.g) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

As for the price tag: This look-alike will cost you $215, but Urban Outfitters, Revolve, and Forever 21 have dupes that are under $100. The dress could easily double as a Halloween costume. All you'll need is a red shirt to tie around your waist and a blonde wig. You might as well head over to the us.asos.com to grab a piece of history before it's too late.