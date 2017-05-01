Juicy Couture x Urban Outfitters Is Exactly What Your Inner Paris Hilton Needs

Who could ever forget about those velour trackpants that nearly every star (from Paris Hilton to Kim Kardashian) wore during the early 2000s? Well, prepare to see more folks sporting the word 'Juicy' across their butts because Juicy Couture has teamed up with Urban Outfitters again for an epic collaboration.
Starting May 1, you can shop the new Juicy x UO designs in stores and online. On the lineup you'll find trendy cropped hoodies and sweatshirt dresses embellished with clever sayings and Juicy Couture's logo. And just in case you were wondering—yes, there are rhinestone-encrusted designs, too.
It's hard not to fall in love with this nostalgic line—especially with its affordable tags. The prices start at $28 and max out at $169. If you're ready to go back in time, shop some of our favorite styles from the collaboration below.
-
1. High-Rise Color Block Sweatpant
Juicy Couture, Urban Outfitters | $79
-
2. Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt
Juicy Couture, Urban Outfitters | $89
-
3. Oversized Hoodie Sweatshirt Dress
Juicy Couture, Urban Outfitters | $119
-
4. Gothic Crystal Short-Sleeve Jersey Tee
Juicy Couture, Urban Outfitters | $49