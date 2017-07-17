Shop J.Lo's Go-to Brand for Affordable Sexy Dresses

If you're anything like me, you've been inspired by Jennifer Lopez's style for over two decades. And we're not the only ones following along with the Bronx-born beauty's every look.

J.Lo has cemented her place as a fashion icon, and has a closet filled with confections from brands like Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Valentino.

Us mere mortals don't always have the occasion (or budget!) to wear some of those designer frocks. But, what if I told you the our Jenny from the Block has been rocking some amazingly affordable pieces lately, and that we know exactly where to find them? I knew that'd get your attention!

Enter House of CB, a brand that is not only loved by Lopez, but has also been spotted on some of the biggest trend setters of the moment. The Kardashian/Jenner sisters, the Hadid sisters, Selena Gomez, Ashley Graham, Demi Lovato, and the Queen Bee herself, Beyoncé, have all been spotted in the brand's body-hugging dresses, sleek bodysuits, and well-fitting separates.

But, back to J.Lo! Scroll down to see some of our favorite House of CB outfits the entrepreneur has worn, and shop your favorites on the spot.