14 of the J.Lo-iest Outfits Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn

To get dressed as Jennifer Lopez is to get dressed without fear. You don't care if the 10,000 hand-sewn crystals on your cape sparkle so much in the sun the paparazzi trailing you is temporarily blinded, or stress over the complicated bathroom logistics a skintight metallic jumpsuit presents. When faced with the kind of crop top that calls for the highest of high rises, you defiantly slip into low slung pants—and still, somehow, pull it off.
We first began noticing the star’s unapologetically dramatic approach to dressing right after her splashy, rhinestone-covered turn as the late Latina pop icon Selena in 1997; although she was a newbie on the Hollywood scene, the singer turned actress wasn’t afraid of infusing every public appearance with glamour and sexy, streetwise edge. Since then we’ve been anticipating her every sartorial habit like a science fiction fanatic waiting for their favorite author’s next novel to drop: unsure of what to expect, but positive its going to be good. J.Lo always delivers.
Today, in honor of the star’s 47th birthday (seriously—we barely believe it, too), we've gathered unforgettable looks that epitomize her signature style. Happy four-seven, Jennifer! Here's to another year of outfits only you can pull off.
1. JULY 2016
Lopez stepped out in an ultra sexy Balmain jumpsuit to kick off her 47th brithday celebrations in Las Vegas wearing a chocolate brown sheer-paneled Balmain onesie.
2. JANUARY 2016
For the 2016 Golden Globes red carpet, J.Lo arrived in nothing but canary yellow fabric and diamonds. Annnd...mic drop.
3. JANUARY 2016
On her way to visit Jimmy Kimmel Live, the singer glimmers in an intimidatingly fitted gold jumpsuit.
4. DECEMBER 2015
Catching the wind currents just so, J.Lo enters the .001 percent of the population who can sport fringe without getting tangled.
5. NOVEMBER 2015
While a see-through floor length caftan embroidered with sparkly stars might sound like it belongs in a Rock Opera, it looked strikingly elegant on J.Lo at the 2015 American Music Awards.
6. NOVEMBER 2014
How to take all white dressing to the next level: with bold silhouettes (hey, there high-waisted trousers), platform pumps, and giant gold buttons.
7. AUGUST 2014
Stop trying to figure out the underwear situation, and simply admire the kind of take-no-prisoners chutzpah it takes to own a glimmering bondage-inspired gown.
8. JULY 2014
Half gown, half disco pants, this asymmetrical set made an head-turning entrance at the 2014 haute couture shows in Paris.
9. AUGUST 2006
At the 2006 VMAs Jennifer gives the Grey Gardens look (little Edie would be all over that scarf) an award show-worthy spin.
10. 2003
While every celebrity in the early aughts wore matching velour sweatsuits, no one managed the same swagger-filled finished look as Jen.
11. NOVEMBER 2002
Of the many glorious clothes Lopez wore on TRL, one of our all-time favorite combinations is this baggy pants/crop top situation, accented by a silver body chain and giant hoops.
12. SEPTEMBER 2001
Those boots! That hat! It’s the show-stopping accessories that make this red carpet outfit, which was worn to the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.
13. SEPTEMBER 2000
The MTV awards of 2000 saw J.Lo with Puffy on her arm, and a white bandana—carefully matched to her bell bottoms and camisole, natch—on her head.
14. FEBRUARY 2000
We don’t remember much about the 2000 Grammy Awards, but this daring, down-to-there Versace design? Unforgettable.
15. MAY 1998
Skipping the traditional red carpet gown for a silvery going out top and leather skirt, this J.Lo ensemble—spotted at the 1998 MTV Movie Awards—inspired thousands of girls to scour their local dELiA*s for copies.