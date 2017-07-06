Jewelry to Accessorize Your Swimsuit With This Summer

We found the ultimate way to accessorize your swimsuit this summer—and nope, we're not talking about the perfect tan. If you think there's no place for baubles at the beach, we're about to change your mind.

RELATED: 8 Adorable (and Affordable!) Swimsuit Cover-ups

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

You can easily add some pep to your classic one-piece with a beaded bell chain or a simple gold body chain. And, just imagine sauntering into a pool party wearing a bikini accessorized with a sexy arm cuff. (Selena Gomez track stops. All heads swivel your way...)

VIDEO: Rihanna Collaborates with Chopard on a New Jewelry Collection

Did we convince you? Read on to shop the jewelry your bathing suit is begging for this summer!