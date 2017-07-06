Jewelry to Accessorize Your Swimsuit With This Summer

We found the ultimate way to accessorize your swimsuit this summer—and nope, we're not talking about the perfect tan. If you think there's no place for baubles at the beach, we're about to change your mind.
You can easily add some pep to your classic one-piece with a beaded bell chain or a simple gold body chain. And, just imagine sauntering into a pool party wearing a bikini accessorized with a sexy arm cuff. (Selena Gomez track stops. All heads swivel your way...)
Did we convince you? Read on to shop the jewelry your bathing suit is begging for this summer!
1. Jennifer Zeuner Hand Chain
Jennifer Zeuner | $207
2. Chan Luu Body Chain
Chan Luu | $215
3. Aurelie Bidermann Wrap Bracelet
Aurelie Bidermann | $145
4. Forever 21 Toe Rings
Forever 21 | $6
5. Rosantica Belly Chain
Rosantica | $310
6. Asos Arm Cuff
ASOS | $8
7. Roxanne Assoulin Anklet
Roxanne Assoulin | $120