You Can Wear Jennifer Lopez’s Affordable Topshop Culottes All Summer Long

Denim shorts aren't the only way to keep cool this season. Just take a look at Jennifer Lopez's latest look, and you'll see the singer giving us a lesson in elevated summer dressing. Instead of throwing on casual shorts, Lopez stepped out with Alex Rodriguez wearing a pair of cropped white trousers ($80; topshop.com).

The wide-leg pants, which feature a lace-up panel along the front with gold grommets, are extremely comfortable, and they are the perfect breezy alternative to leg-baring shorts. But this wouldn't be a J.Lo look without showing a hint of skin. Lopez paired the slacks with a midriff-baring crop top and black Giuseppi Zanotti heels.

Honestly, the versatile pants would look great with just about anything. A graphic tee and your favorite pair of sneakers would look effortlessly chic with the culottes. Even a bralette top and espadrilles would look stylish. And with an affordable $80 price tag, it's safe to say that Lopez's pants will sell out soon. But that's OK. We've gathered a few more cropped trousers inspired by her look below.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez 60 Seconds of Style

Keep scrolling to copy Lopez's style with the look-alike options ahead.