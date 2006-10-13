Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Jeans: One Pair, Four Ways
1. Downtown BoundLike bow-front metallic flats, cropped jeans can look cool but kind of sweet too, with chains and a jersey top.
2. Country EscapeGo antiquing in 'em, with a long ribbed cardigan, ribbed tank and slouchy boots that make the tuck easy.
3. Hustle and FlowFor a night out while the weather's still warm, add the unexpected baby-doll top and sky-high heels.
4. Class ActionCrops add cheeky contrast to the more proper bow-tie blouse, fitted jacket and ladylike peep-toes.
