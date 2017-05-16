J. Crew's 50%-Off Sale Has the Best Deals You'll See All Week

Right now, J. Crew's website has sales on sales on sales. The preppy brand is giving customers an extra 30 percent off of items that are already marked down. And everything that's in the final sale section is up for grabs with an additional 50 percent off. So it's pretty much a sale on steroids. Just make sure you use the code "HELLOSALE" during check out.

You can find summer essentials—like striped tees and cotton shorts. Plus, some of the pretty accessories that the brand is known for are also in the mix. So go ahead and grab your debit card. This is one shopping event that you won't feel guilty about later.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Julianne Moore & Molly Ringwald’s Daughters Modeled for J.Crew at NYFW

Scroll through our favorite styles in the gallery below.