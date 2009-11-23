What is the one item that never goes out of style?If there is one piece of clothing that every woman should own it is a little black dress. Both classic and elegant, you can wear it during the day with flats or boots and at dressier evening events with a cardigan and a pair of heels. To get the most mileage out of your LBD, buy one made from a comfortable fabric, like the American Living wrap dress made from jersey. Slightly stretchy, the material is flattering on everyone and fits any size. Not only is it comfortable and effortless to move in, but the V-neckline and long sleeves will easily make this one of your most versatile items.GET MORE INFO