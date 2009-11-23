Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Women's Guide to Style From American Living Sponsored by JCPenney
1. One of a KindWhat special item can I wear to stand out this season?
This holiday season, American Living’s statement piece is its plaid skirt. Unlike anything else you own, the tartan patchwork mixes and matches bold plaids and corduroy. A knee-length cut makes it appropriate in all settings, day or night, and its various colors will coordinate with all your tops. Wear it to the office with a cable-knit sweater and some riding boots or sport it to a party with a white blouse and heels. A total bargain, it costs less than amp#36;50, so you can show off your individual style without breaking the bank.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
2. The EssentialWhat is the one must-have item for the holidays?
If you have room in your budget for just one purchase, make sure you buy our versatile-yet-chic green and black plaid fleece pullover. For a casual-cool look that will take you through your weekend, whether you are grocery shopping or just relaxing in front of the TV, wear it with your favorite pair of jeans. The exaggerated collar and front button detail makes it sophisticated enough for the office as well, just pair it with some black pants and you are ready to head out the door. Ultra-soft and durable, you will wear this classic piece winter season after season.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
3. Checking OutWhat are some tips for wearing a buffalo plaid?
Incorporating a classic buffalo plaid into your wardrobe is easy. To do so, just remember that the pattern should be the central focus of your ensemble and you should keep everything else simple. A good starting point is a versatile basic like American Living’s red and black boatneck sweater. A truly sophisticated look, wear it with black pants and you instantly have an office-appropriate outfit. When you want to be more casual, yet still stylish, sport this top with some jeans. Great for all your holiday festivities as well, pull it over a skirt and a chic pair of heels and you are ready to party!
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
4. Day To NightWhat can I wear during the day that is also appropriate at a night time holiday party?
Without a doubt, the most versatile item for the holidays is a stylish dress. Look for one in solid color because you can easily pair it with cardigans, jackets, and accessories. Length is also important and you’ll find that knee-length is not just appropriate in all settings, but also comfortable. The cranberry deep V-neck is American Living’s perfect day-to-night option. The jersey material flatters the figure and the color really makes you standout. At the office, wear it with a pair of flats or riding boots. Transition the piece later for a holiday party by adding a cardigan and heels.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
5. High Speed CableHow can I make a casual cable-knit sweater look more sophisticated?
Taking your cable-knit to the next level is very simple. Instead of resorting to pairing it with jeans, wear it with a knee-length black skirt and a pair of sassy heels. If your sweater is a bright color, it will really pop against an all black ensemble. In the case that your sweater is black, a monochrome outfit is also very stylish. Either way, try adding a sleek black belt at your waist over your knit. Not only will this pull the outfit together, but it will also make it more flattering by defining your figure.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
6. The LBDWhat is the one item that never goes out of style?
If there is one piece of clothing that every woman should own it is a little black dress. Both classic and elegant, you can wear it during the day with flats or boots and at dressier evening events with a cardigan and a pair of heels. To get the most mileage out of your LBD, buy one made from a comfortable fabric, like the American Living wrap dress made from jersey. Slightly stretchy, the material is flattering on everyone and fits any size. Not only is it comfortable and effortless to move in, but the V-neckline and long sleeves will easily make this one of your most versatile items.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
7. Equestrian StyleWhat are some tips for wearing riding boots?
Riding boots are a very practical addition to a woman’s wardrobe because you can wear them with more than just pants. Put them on with a skirt or a dress to add a sportier edge to a feminine outfit. Better yet, your feet will thank you because flat boots are far more comfortable than your heels. To achieve a classic look, wear them with pants that are slim-fit. This is important because you want something that is trim to your calf making it is easy to tuck into your boot without a lot of excess material.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
8. Everywhere You GoWhat kind of outfit can I wear to the office, out at night and on the weekends?
At American Living, we know you need outfits that can take you from day to night, work week to weekend. No matter where you are, you will always look appropriate in one of our classic cable-knit sweaters and a pair of our sleek black corduroys. Great for a night out and sophisticated enough to wear to the office, you’ll love looking chic and being comfortable. Also a practical choice for the sidelines of your child’s soccer game, these two pieces work separately and will mix and match with numerous other items already in your wardrobe.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
9. Out of the ColdWhat is a cold-weather classic?
No winter wardrobe is truly complete without a good turtleneck. Comfortable and very warm, American Living’s turtleneck sweaters are the most stylish ones you’ll find anywhere. The trim-fit of the fabric and classic cable-knit design makes them look and feel sophisticated. Sold in two of the season’s hottest shades, red and green, these bright colors will enhance any outfit, whether you are wearing jeans or a suit jacket. Not a trend or a fad, the turtleneck is a timeless staple you will enjoy for years and years to come.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
10. Mad About PlaidWhat goes great with plaid?
American Living plaids make one of our strongest fashion statements this season so we like to pair this bold pattern with solid colors to let it pop. A red and black checked sweater looks fetching with a basic pair of black pants. If you want to wear a festive tartan skirt, pair it with a red or green cable-knit sweater. Plaid works on accessories too, like a classic scarf or a fashionable handbag. Chances are, your winter coat is a single shade, so a patterned accessory won’t clash and can even add a bright touch to your outerwear.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
11. The Vest SolutionHow do I wear an extra-long sweater vest?
One of the most stylish looks this season is the extra-long sweater vest. Super-flattering because it elongates the look of your torso, use it as your most practical layering piece. The American Living brown sweater vest makes a great investment because you can either pull it over a blouse with pants and tall boots or spice up a basic dress by adding it on top. The beautifully woven cable-knit pattern will lend a polished feel to all your outfits and you’ll love that the chocolate color goes with everything in your winter wardrobe.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
12. Color SchemeWhat colors should I wear this season?
Red and black are by far the hottest (and coolest!) trends. Red is bold and festive. Black is modern, sophisticated, and goes with everything. Score some serious fashion points by pairing these two colors together. From our ultra-soft plaid pullovers to our classic checked scarf, these hues make for a great combination. Work these shades separately as well, whether you are dressing for a formal event in a solid cranberry dress or pulling together your look with a chic black pant. No matter if you are at office or on the soccer sidelines, you’ll want to incorporate these holiday hues into your wardrobe.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
13. Miss MatchedIs there a pajama set that doesn’t match head-to-toe?
Yes! If you aren’t interested in perfectly matching head-to-toe at bedtime, try American Living’s green flannel pajama set. While they look like separates, the solid green long-sleeve top and the plaid pants are still color-coordinated. We know that you wear your PJs for more than just sleeping, so you’ll look stylish whether you’re lounging fireside or eating a family brunch. The drawstring waistband make the pants super comfy and front buttons on the shirt will allow you to take it on and off with ease. Both made with ultra-soft cotton, you will always be cozy and warm, no matter the temperature outside.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
-
14. A Fluff PieceHow can I wear a puffer vest without looking bulky?
Being practical and stylish is no easy feat, but a good puffer vest can be both. A great topper to wear during the transition from fall to winter, it can even be used for extra warmth under a heavy coat in the coldest months. All of that extra padding can make you look bulky, so be sure to layer more slim-fit items underneath the vest. A great starting point is a form-fitting cable-knit sweater that shows your shape. Another trick is to add a belt over your top, worn at your waist, to better highlight your figure.
GET MORE INFO
www.jcpenney.com
