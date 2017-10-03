Jaime King's Chic Outfit Includes a Pair of $40 Old Navy Pants

Pumpkins are nice and everything. But is it really fall if you don't have any suede in your life? Seriously, seeing Jaime King's latest street style outfit made us want to step into a pair of cozy, suede pants. You could legit wear the soft trousers over and over again this fall. And thanks to the affordable price tag, you could stock up on every color.

If you peeped the headline, you'll know that King's $40 pants are from Old Navy. And the 38-year-old actress made the burgundy trousers (which you can also bag in navy, tan, and black) look chic by tucking in a high-neck top (shop a similar style here) and finishing off the look with an oversized bag and metallic shoes.

King isn't the only celebrity that's a fan of Old Navy's pants. It turns out Blake Lively is also on board with the affordable (and fashion-forward) pants. We spotted her wearing Old Navy skinny jeans, and of course, they look amazing, too. So yeah, it's only a matter of time before these popular styles sell out.