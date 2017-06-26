Ivanka Trump Steps Out in a $138 Dress That's Sold on Amazon

A few weeks ago, Ivanka Trump made an appearance wearing a budget-friendly Target dress (it's currently $11), and her affordable style parade is still going strong. This time, the 35-year-old attended a television interview wearing a $138 look that you can grab on Amazon. It hasn't been marked down quite as much as her previous number, but it's still much more obtainable compared to some of Trump's Alexander McQueen dresses.

It turns out the inexpensive design is from her eponymous fashion label. The shift dress has a fitted yet professional silhouette that's accented with ruffle trimmings on the sleeves. Trump finished her look with coordinating fringe earrings and a dainty bracelet.

If you're hoping to score a similar look for less, Paris Sunday has a pink dress with ruffle details on the sleeves for only $50.

Courtesy $50 SHOP NOW Paris Sunday |

And Charles Henry makes a shift dress that includes major flutter sleeves, too.

Courtesy $89 SHOP NOW Charles Henry |

VIDEO: See How Ivanka Trump Recycled a Dress from the RNC

\All of the options will definitely give you that Trump look without having to spend too much.