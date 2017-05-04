It's Time to Update Your Push Up Bras

Push up bras can be a scary thing for women and not everyone is blessed with a full C cup. When you are a size 32A, like me, your push up bra is your best friend. We found six push up bras that will give you a nice size bump without looking unnatural or shoving your breasts up to your chin.
I like to think of my push up bra as a little confidence booster, find your little boost with these 6 push up bras!
1. Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney | $75
2. Aerie
Aerie by American Eagle | $50
3. Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein | $44
4. Cosabella
Cosabella | $105
5. La Perla
La Perla | $294
6. Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret | $60