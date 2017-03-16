The Intermix Flash Sale Is the Best Thing We've Seen All Day

Intermix is having a 40% off flash sale today, and you don't want to miss this one, promise. Snag billowing off-the-shoulder tops in fun prints and solid colors like navy blue, various shapes and shades of denim pants, must-have accessories, sexy cocktail dresses, and luscious knit sweaters, all at a fraction of the price. One of our favorites is the Michelle Mason white cut-out dress. It is flirty, on trend, and a great item to have on hand for whatever occasion comes calling this spring and summer. Scroll through as we show you the best of the best from the Intermix flash sale.
VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward To
-
1. Frame Le Leather Black Skinny Pants
Frame Denim | $950
-
2. Aquazzura St Tropez Strappy Bow Suede Point Toe Flats
Aquazzura available at intermix.com | $725
-
3. Michelle Mason Asymmetric Cutout Dress
Michelle Mason available at intermix.com | $575
-
4. Whiting & Davis Mesh Fringe Double Ring Clutch
Whiting & Davis available at intermix.com | $350
-
5. Frame Le Skinny De Jeanne Forest Meadow Jeans
Frame Denim | $230
-
6. A.L.C Harlow Jumpsuit
ALC | $695
-
7. Alexis Barbie Off-The-Shoulder Top
Alexis available at intermix.com | $288