5 InStyle Editors Reveal Their Favorite Jeans 

We all have that one pair of jeans that we swear by. Sometimes it doesn't even matter if it is a boyfriend, a boot cut, or a skinny style, but, rather, the way it hugs your specific body. So, with that idea in mind, we asked our InStyle editors to tell us what their favorite jeans are and why. And as an added bonus, they all have different body types! Ahead, five InStyle editors reveal their go-tos.
1. STEPHANIE TRONG, fashion features editor
Best For Tummy and Flat Butt
"I'm slightly round in the middle and have no tush to speak of, yet the high waist and wide-set back pockets make the vintage mom-jeans trend something I can actually pull off."
Mother Stunner Ankle Fray, $196; motherdenim.com
2. PRIYA RAO, senior fashion writer
Best for Short and Curvy
"The super-high-rise waist and straight leg hug my pear shape surprisingly well. And I'm a fan of the sophisticated inky wash."
3x1 W4 Super High Rise Crop Boyfriend, $245; 3x1.us
3. JENNIFER MASON, copy chief
Best for Short Torso
"I swear these make my legs look longer and put my upper half more in proportion."
7 for All Mankind Slim Illusion Luxe High Waist Skinny, $189; 7forallmankind.com.
4. CAROLINE VAZZANA, digital fashion assistant
Best for Tall
"I stand at a solid 5 feet 9 inches, and these are by far the best crops I've found. They hit right above my ankle so they're not too short. Plus, the material is insanely soft."
7 for All Mankind Cropped Boot with Raw Hem, $219; 7forallmankind.com
5. ALEXIS PARENTE, fashion assistant
Best for Petite
"These fit my 4-foot-11-inch frame without having to be hemmed, which is pretty much a miracle. I also appreciate that you can dress the sheeny material up or down."
J Brand Luxe Sateen Petite Rail, $185; jbrandjeans.com