Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Inside and Out
-
1. Katie HolmesWhen the weather outside is frightful, stars cover up their couture in equally spectacular coats. Check out what they've got underneath-and find out their secrets to cold-weather style.
THE COAT: Ever-stylish Katie Holmes showed some leg in a mini-coat from Fay.
-
2. Katie HolmesTHE OUTFIT: Holmes walked on to the set of Late Show with David Letterman in a mod minidress from Balenciaga.
STYLE LESSON: Match the length of your coat to your dress for a perfectly coordinated look.
-
3. Jessica AlbaTHE COAT: Alba donned her favorite military-style Couture Couture coat for a premiere of The Eye.
-
4. Jessica AlbaTHE OUTFIT: The expectant star wore a little lace dress from Marchesa along with bejeweled Louboutins.
STYLE LESSON: Match opaque tights to your topper for a long lean look.
-
5. Kate HudsonTHE COAT: Hudson braved wintry Manhattan in a cozy fur from Dolce & Gabbana.
-
6. Kate HudsonTHE OUTFIT: The Fool's Gold star wore head-to-toe silver Dolce & Gabbana to a party for the designers.
STYLE LESSON: Add texture to your wardrobe with a real or fake fur.
-
7. Reese WitherspoonTHE COAT: Even Oscar winners can be thrifty-Witherspoon showed off her budget-conscious style with a Simply Vera by Vera Wang short-sleeved coat from Kohl's.
-
8. Reese WitherspoonTHE OUTFIT: Witherspoon wore a raspberry satin dress from Versace for her appearance at the BAFTA/L.A. Cunard awards.
STYLE LESSON: Expand your coat wardrobe with thrifty picks from discount designer lines.
-
9. Maria MenounosTHE COAT: At the premiere of 27 Dresses, Menounos showed off her slim waist in a belted tweed overcoat.
-
10. Maria MenounosTHE OUTFIT: Beneath her staid tweed was a red-hot dress from Pamella Roland.
STYLE LESSON: Match the cut of your coat to the cut of your dress: Menounos's trench revealed a sliver of red dress.
-
11. Rosario DawsonTHE COAT: Dawson hit an after-party for CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in a military-style gray cape with a double row of buttons.
-
12. Rosario DawsonTHE OUTFIT: Dawson donned a slinky floral dress from Dolce & Gabbana.
STYLE LESSON: Add drama to a formfitting number with a voluminous coat or cape.
-
13. Lucy LiuTHE COAT: Cashmere Mafia star Lucy Liu chose a high-drama white cape from Escada for her visit to Late Night.
-
14. Lucy LiuTHE OUTFIT: Liu played up the patent belt of her fuschia Alexander McQueen dress with long leather gloves.
STYLE LESSON: When wearing a cape or a coat with three-quarter-length sleeves, stay warm-and chic!-in long gloves.
-
15. Sarah Michelle GellarTHE COAT: Gellar chose a classic tweed coat with a modern cut for her visit to Late Night; the nubby topper had trendy short sleeves.
-
16. Sarah Michelle GellarTHE OUTFIT: A sexy Herve Leger bandage dress was anything but buttoned up.
STYLE LESSON: A two-toned dress worn with a two-toned patterned coat makes a sophisticated style statement.
-
17. Blake LivelyTHE COAT: The Gossip Girl looked fresh as a daisy in a yellow swing coat outside the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris.
-
18. Blake LivelyTHE OUTFIT: Beneath her 60's-inspired coat was an off-the-shoulder white dress from Valentino.
STYLE LESSON: No need to stay buttoned up after dark-a swing coat or fastener-free wrap is perfectly elegant for a quick jaunt from the car to the party.
-
19. Hilary SwankTHE COAT: Swank wrapped up in a winter-white coat for the Irish premiere of P.S. I Love You.
-
20. Hilary SwankTHE OUTFIT: Swank sizzled on the white carpet in a draped dress from YSL.
STYLE LESSON: Try out winter white in a matching dress and coat-just watch out for dirty slush.
-
21. Jessica SimpsonTHE COAT: In N.Y.C., Simpson got in touch with her wild side in a leopard-print coat from Beth Bowley.
-
22. Jessica SimpsonTHE OUTFIT: Simpson debuted her latest line of accessories in a silky teal dress.
STYLE LESSON: A wild pattern in neutral shades will go with nearly any outfit-and add spice to your commute.
-
23. Rebecca RomijnTHE COAT: Following a visit to Late Night, Romijn returned to her Manhattan hotel in a baby-blue trench spiced up with red lipstick and shoes.
-
24. Rebecca RomijnTHE OUTFIT: Romijn showed off her model figure in a little black dress with a full skirt.
STYLE LESSON: Choose your accessories to coordinate with both your outfit and your coat.
-
25. Amy AdamsTHE COAT: Adams hit the MTV studios in a bright purple peacoat.
-
26. Amy AdamsTHE OUTFIT: Wide-leg trousers and a tank from Peter Som perfectly complemented the star's Veronica Lake waves.
STYLE LESSON: Your winter coat doesn't have to be basic black-stand out in a crowd (and in the snow!) in a bright jacket.
1 of 26
Katie Holmes
When the weather outside is frightful, stars cover up their couture in equally spectacular coats. Check out what they've got underneath-and find out their secrets to cold-weather style.
THE COAT: Ever-stylish Katie Holmes showed some leg in a mini-coat from Fay.
THE COAT: Ever-stylish Katie Holmes showed some leg in a mini-coat from Fay.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London
Mar 13, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
How To Wear Leggings to Work
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM