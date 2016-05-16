This is How You Master Transitional Weather 

There’s nothing worse than waking up to a blaring alarm, checking the weather and then looking in your closet only to realize you have no idea what to wear. When your day can start in the 40s, be in the 60s by lunchtime, rain in the afternoon, and be back in the 40s by the time you get home, how are you supposed to know what season to dress for? This is a sartorial conundrum we face every year during the fickle month of May, and we’ve enlisted our friends at Nordstrom and chatted with InStyle’s Executive Style Correspondent, Dana Avidan-Cohn, to help us learn to dress for the fickle temps. It may not be sundress and beach season yet, but here are 5 chic ways to rock lighter fabrics, bare legs, and layered separates for weather that can’t seem to make up its mind.

LONG LINEN JACKET + CROPPED WHITE JEANS

Daniel Matallana

You don’t need to wait for Memorial Day to bring out your bright summer whites. Cropped white denim pairs effortlessly with a slouchy tank and a long linen jacket. An eco-friendly alternative to your go-to trench, the linen fabric is light enough for lunch al fresco, but will also keep you warm on your walk home. A simple summer sandal works well with the laid back look and can take you from the office to dinner with friends.

NUDE LAYERED SWEATER + WHITE SKINNIES

Daniel Matallana

A sweater in a lightweight fabric and some stylish layering skills are two of the most important things you need to conquer unpredictable weather. This EILEEN FISHER knit incorporates two textures of linen for a look that’s cool to the touch but soft and cozy. Dana suggests pairing the sweater with clean white skinnies and nude slides for a modern look.

BRIGHT KNIT SWEATER + WIDE LEG PANT

Daniel Matallana

By now you know that spring is the perfect time to incorporate some brights into your wardrobe – and this yellow box knit is giving us a serious dose of happiness. Style with a white tank underneath for coverage, and wear with a relaxed white pant. “This wide-leg pant is the perfect easy white trouser. This is a pant you can wear now with a knit and blazer,and transition well into those hot summer months with a sleeveless top,” says Cohn.

ASSYMETRICAL CHAMBRAY DRESS

Daniel Matallana

Denim and white is a no-fail classic combo for spring dressing. Chambray is an ultra soft fabric and goes well with just about everything in your closet. A knee-length round neck dress will keep you warmer than a mini skirt or short, while still letting you ditch your jeans. The dress is a bit longer in the back and you can keep it modern with your favorite neutral sandals and sunnies.

LONG VEST + WHITE CAPRIS

Daniel Matallana

This chambray-buttoned dress is super-versatile, and we love the idea of unbuttoning it and donning it as a vest. The best part of this linen fabric is how eco-friendly it is; it’s the farm-to-table of sustainable fashion. Over a white tank and white capris, and styled with a linen scarf, this look is Sunday-brunch perfection.