How to Wear the Tracksuit

Athleisure is not a trend to be overlooked. Tracksuits are super comfortable and, as many of our favorite celebs have proven, extremely of-the-moment. Thanks to Run-DMC and the Kardashian Clan, tracksuits-as-outfits have been trending basically since InStyle was born. Get in on the fun and test out this look with our suggestions, here.

