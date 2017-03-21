How to Wear the Tracksuit

Athleisure is not a trend to be overlooked. Tracksuits are super comfortable and, as many of our favorite celebs have proven, extremely of-the-moment. Thanks to Run-DMC and the Kardashian Clan, tracksuits-as-outfits have been trending basically since InStyle was born. Get in on the fun and test out this look with our suggestions, here.
VIDEO: 4 Ways to Work Out Without Killing
-
1. Go Graphic
Shop the look: No KA'OI Pana Colour-Block Track Pants, $192; matchesfashion.com. No KA'OI Nola Zip-Through Performance Jacket, $218; matchesfashion.com. Common Projects Achilles Three Strap Sneakers, $450; net-a-porter.com.
-
2. #TBT in Juicy Couture
Shop the look: Vetements + Juicy Couture Embroidered Cotton-Blend Velvet Tracksuit, $1,875; net-a-porter.com. Puma Suede Platform Sneakers, $100; puma.com.
-
3. Make it Monochromatic
Olivia Von Halle Moscow Striped Silk-Blend Sweatshirt and Track Pants Set, $1,425; net-a-porter.com. APL Techloom Sneakers, $160; shopbop.com.
-
4. Pop of Color
Shop the look: Adidas by Stella McCartney Essentials Cotton Performance Track Pants, $67; matchesfashion.com. Adidas by Stella McCartney Essentials Hooded Cotton Performance Sweatshirt, $93; matchesfashion.com. Adidas by Stella McCartney CrazyTrain BOUNCE Mesh Sneakers, $180; net-a-porter.com.
-
5. Go Simple
Shop the look: Off-White Stork Embroidered Track Suit, $1,170; farfetch.com. Vince Varin Texture Blocked Leather Sneaker, $295; vince.com.