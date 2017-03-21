How to Style Your Spring Trench Coat

There are certain items every woman should have in her closet, and the trench coat is one of them. Originally made famous by the glamorous Jackie O, this lightweight coat is the key piece you need during a time of transitional weather, possible downpours, and damp, chilly nights. Go preppy in a navy trench, bold in an olive green option, or sexy in a long silk version that can be worn during the day with jeans or at night with a silk slip dress. Scroll through as we show you how to wear the trench coat this spring.
VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear a Silk Trench Coat
1. A classic navy trench is versatile.
Shop the look: Michael Michael Kors trench coat, $295; net-a-porter.com. Madewell T-shirt, $30; net-a-porter.com. W2 pants, $195; modaoperandi.com. Stuart Weitzman booties, $575; stuartweitzman.com.
2. Go tomboy chic.
Shop the look: Madewell trench coat, $99; madewell.com. COS shirtdress, $97; cosstores.com. Grenson shoes, $400; grenson.com.
3. Play with color and go olive green.
Shop the look: Topshop trench coat, $210; nordstrom.com. Gap skinny jeans, $46; gap.com. Marni sweater, $650; matchesfsahion.com. Vince sneakers, $250; nordstrom.com.
4. The ultimate classic, a Burberry trench.
Shop the look: Burberry trench coat, $1,795; net-a-porter.com. J Brand jeans, $230; net-a-porter.com. J. Crew T-shirt, $33; jcrew.com. Dear Frances boots, $550; dearfrances.com.
5. Try a silk trench for an evening look.
Shop the look: Michael Lo Sordo trench coat, $910; net-a-porter.com. Vince dress, $275; net-a-porter.com. Schutz shoes, $180; schutz-shoes.com.