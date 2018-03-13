How To Wear Leggings to Work

To wear leggings outside of the house or not to wear leggings outside of the house? That is the question!
"NOT," is how I personally would have responded in the past. Wearing leggings anywhere outside of your home or the gym seams lazy and unreasonable, right? But then I tried it. I wore a thicker legging made from a fancier material and paired it with a long, black blazer. And, voila! I found my most favorite outfit.
Wearing leggings, stretch pants, and the like, outside of your house or gym is all about how you style them. Here, five tricks to making the coziest pant office-appropriate.
1. Pair Leggings with a Tunic
If you're wearing a cotton legging, you want to be careful of how your derrière appears. Having a stretch fabric without pockets can leave little to the imagination and be a little inappropriate in a work setting. Putting a longer tunic on over the leggings is a great way to solve this problem. It also adds dimension to the outfit.
Shop the look: Tory Sport leggings, $198; mytheresa.com. Zara top, $50; zara.com. Nasty Gal earrings, $5; nastygal.com. Everlane sweater, $68; everlane.com. Target flats, $23; target.com. American Eagle bag, $39; ae.com.
2. Pair Leggings with a Blazer
Blazers are the perfect "grab and go" item. It instantly makes your outfit appear smarter and more buttoned up.
Shop the look: H&M leggings, $13; hm.com. Mango top, $40; mango.com. Catbird earrings, $38; catbird.com. JCrew blazer, $198; jcrew.com. Building Block bag, $550; building--block.com. Cos boots, $225; cosstores.com.
3. Pair Leggings with an Oversized Sweater
When it comes to pairing your leggings with an oversized sweater, it's all about the fit. You don't want to go too big and look sloppy. Our suggestion: find a sweater that's tunic-length, but fitted to your body.
Shop the look: James Perse leggings, $295; net-a-porter.com. Theory sweater, $385; theory.com. Paper London blazer, $440; net-a-porter.com. Sole Society bag, $80; nordstrom.com. Topshop loafers, $95; topshop.com.
4. Pair Leggings With a Dress
Do you have a spring or summer dress that you're so annoyed you haven't been able to wear yet? This is a great time to bring in a pair of leggings. Layering a dress, even one that's from a different season, over leggings, makes the piece totally appropriate for colder weather.
Shop the look: Helmut Lang leggings, $275; net-a-porter.com. Uniqlo sweater, $40; uniqlo.com. Madewell dress, $100; madewell.com. Staud bag, $75; staud.clothing.com. Everlane mule, $155; everlane.com. River Island earrings, $10; riverisland.com.
5. Invest in Leather
Cotton spandex are great. But if you really want to take it up a notch, invest in a pair of leggings made from a fancier material, like leather, or stretch satin.
Shop the look: Frame Denim leggings, $950; net-a-porter.com. White House Black Market earrings, $30; whitehouseblackmarket.com. Aritzia coat, $165; aritzia.com. Cos bag, $49; cosstores.com. Zara dress, $50; zara.com. Banana Republic heels, $138; bananarepublic.com.