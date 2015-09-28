How to Wear a Midi Skirt Without Looking Dowdy

With a nipped-in waist and body-accentuating shape, the midi skirt should be flattering on everyone, but styling details often get in the way of nailing the trend. Not anymore—we break down five easy ways to wear this piece with style.
1. Wear a Statement Shoe
Considering the midi skirt’s length, the right shoe can make your outfit. We recommend sporting a heel (sorry, no flats allowed) with interesting details. This lace-up bootie continues the long, lean line of the skirt.
2. Choose Unexpected Hues and Prints
Though black and gray midis are always chic, we like the idea of injecting color and pattern into this silhouette. It’s a statement-making choice, and is the perfect counterpoint to dreary fall days.
3. Get Playful with Socks
We get it—it’s starting to get cold, but function doesn’t always have to trump fashion. For a warm, but still cool look, try wearing a knitted sock instead of tights. You’ll look like a street style star traipsing the streets of Paris in a flash.
4. Look For Details
Well-placed details like this oversized grommet takes this navy midi skirt up a notch. Additionally, the wrap style offers an extra lean feel.
5. Sport a Slit
Traditionally, a midi isn’t about showing leg, but we like to push the limits of convention. A thigh-high slit lends a sexy vibe, but when paired with an over-the-knee boot, it’s still cold-weather appropriate.