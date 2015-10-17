6 Ways to Wear Your Summer Dresses In Fall

Just because the temperatures have dropped doesn’t mean we’re willing to call it quits on our summer wardrobes already. How many of us splurged on a breezy little dress in May, but now feel it’s not seasonally appropriate? Guilty!
A great way to get more mileage out of your summer wares is to layer, layer, layer. From white button-downs to tees, below are six ways to give your favorite wispy frocks a second life.
GET FITTED (above)
This fun spaghetti strapped number is transformed by adding a turtleneck. The trick here is to pair a fitted dress with an undershirt that is equally as fitted. The sleek, black color elevates the entire look.
-
1. Break Out a Plain White Tee
Make a simple white t-shirt more fashion forward by pairing it with a striped, collegiate-style dress. A camel overcoat adds an extra layer of warmth.
-
2. Go For A Tonal Approach
A minimal oxford under a dress in a similar hue seamlessly gives the illusion of a one-piece wonder. Embellished heels are your statement here.
-
3. Add Unexpected Pieces
Give onlookers something to talk about with unusual pieces layered together. A blouse and pants in a contrasting texture add depth (but no bulk) to this suede dress. The key is to keep everything streamlined and tailored.
-
4. Pump Up the Volume
Play up this dress's full skirt by pairing it with a dramatically-sleeved top. To channel your inner street style star, just add sneakers.
-
5. Be Detail-Oriented
A traditional black dress finds new ground with a tattoo-sleeved blouse layered underneath.