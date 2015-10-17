6 Ways to Wear Your Summer Dresses In Fall

Just because the temperatures have dropped doesn’t mean we’re willing to call it quits on our summer wardrobes already. How many of us splurged on a breezy little dress in May, but now feel it’s not seasonally appropriate? Guilty!

A great way to get more mileage out of your summer wares is to layer, layer, layer. From white button-downs to tees, below are six ways to give your favorite wispy frocks a second life.

GET FITTED (above)

This fun spaghetti strapped number is transformed by adding a turtleneck. The trick here is to pair a fitted dress with an undershirt that is equally as fitted. The sleek, black color elevates the entire look.

