How to Get Away with Wearing Sneakers at the Office

Shop the look: 1. Gucci belt, $350; gucci.com 2. FRAME jeans, $220; net-a-porter.com 3. Kohl's earrings, $50; kohls.com 4. Fendi bag, $2,900; matchesfashion.com 5. Lands' End coat, $170 (originally $279); landsend.com 6. Ahlem sunglasses, $470; ahlemeyewear.com 7. Shinola ring, $2,800; bloomingdales.com 8. IAM by Ileana Makri bracelet, $120; net-a-porter.com 9. Adidas Originals sneakers, $85; net-a-porter.com 10. Dion Lee sweater, $795; net-a-porter.com

When it comes to workwear, sneakers don’t usually come to mind. Instead we think loafers or block heels—you know, the kind of the footwear that says, “I’m here to get my professionalism on.” But let’s get real: There are some days when you just can’t with that. Then enter: the sneaker, your weekend, rubber-soled, laid-back pal. We don’t blame you for getting tempted to bring these babies into the office. And if your workplace has room for casual dressing, here’s how to do it.

First, grab a pair of slick sneakers. Common traits of slick sneakers include a monochromatic colorway and alternative textures (i.e. plush suede, smooth leather). Then get you some pants that can do both—and by both, we mean are pulled together enough for an office setting and yet ‘laxed enough to not look mismatched with sneakers. What are we talking about? We’re talking about black jeans (bonus style points if they're flares). A high-neck sweater keeps it crisp and clean, while gold jewelry adds a polished touch.