How to Wear a Sheer Top, If You're Not Ready to Free the Nipple

Sheer designs are definitely having a moment in fashion. The skin-exposing tops have actually been trending for a couple of seasons now. But lately, celebrities have been taking the see-through looks to the next level and rocking them without bras and flashing their goodies. It doesn't matter if they are on the red carpet or running errands, stars are letting their nipples be free indeed.
It's definitely liberating to see so many stars being carefree, but some of us just aren't ready to introduce our tatas to the world. No need to worry, though. There are a ton of layering techniques that will reveal a little bit of skin while still keeping the right areas concealed.
VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Abandons Her Bra
Not sure where to start? Check out some of our stylish layering ideas below.
-
1. Alec Plaid Slipdress
Pair a long-sleeve mesh top with a simple slip dress for a cool-girl twist.
Rails | $92 (Originally $138)
-
2. Elbow Patch Knit Blazer
Use the sides of a blazer to keep your girls hidden.
Halogen | $70 (Originally $108)
-
3. Faux Leather Longline Bralette
Add a tough edge to your sheer look by topping it off with a leather bralette.
Leith | $39 (Originally $59)
-
4. Intimately FP Move Along Racerback Bodysuit
Cover up with a plunging bodysuit underneath your see-through blouse.
Free People | $30
-
5. Wild Meadow Triangle Bralette
Layer up with a floral bra that will add dimension to a solid, sheer blouse.
Topshop | $40
-
6. Cross Back Camisole
Keep things interesting with an open-back camisole.
Missguided | $39
-
7. Double Take lace-paneled stretch bandeau bra
Slip a bandeau bra on for a look that will still show off your waist.
Commando | $55
-
8. Lima One Shoulder Crop Top
Layer up with a an off-the-shoulder number for an instantly elegant style moment.
AQ/AQ | $109 (Originally $133)
-
9. Irene off-the-shoulder printed cotton-blend poplin top
Rock a bold bustier over your sheer top to make a chic statement.
Caroline Constas | $485
-
10. Plunge Bralette with Lace Neckline
Pair your sheer top with a lace-trim bralette.
Mae | $18