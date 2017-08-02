How to Wear a Sheer Top, If You're Not Ready to Free the Nipple

Sheer designs are definitely having a moment in fashion. The skin-exposing tops have actually been trending for a couple of seasons now. But lately, celebrities have been taking the see-through looks to the next level and rocking them without bras and flashing their goodies. It doesn't matter if they are on the red carpet or running errands, stars are letting their nipples be free indeed.

It's definitely liberating to see so many stars being carefree, but some of us just aren't ready to introduce our tatas to the world. No need to worry, though. There are a ton of layering techniques that will reveal a little bit of skin while still keeping the right areas concealed.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Abandons Her Bra

Not sure where to start? Check out some of our stylish layering ideas below.