How to Get Away with Sheer Clothing Like a Celebrity

While we love the come-hither appeal of sheer clothing, incorporating barely there pieces into your wardrobe can be a tricky proposition. In fact, sometimes it can feel like nothing short of a major fashion risk. Still, that hasn’t stopped some of our favorite celebrities, like Gwyneth Paltrow, Karlie Kloss, and Helen Mirren, from tackling the trend with aplomb on the red carpet. Ahead, we break down their sartorial findings, so you too can sport sheer like an A-lister.
-
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
Take the plunge: Here, Paltrow goes low (really low) with a plunging V-neck jumpsuit. The sheer black panel only hints at her curves, making for completely tasteful evening attire.
-
2. Kate Bosworth
Be unexpected: Bosworth's use of sheer as a collar is not only modest, it mimics the jewelry-like appeal of a necklace. The takeaway here is to look for unusual ways to try the trend in small doses.
-
3. Karlie Kloss
Take cover: Long sleeves can be sexy. If you had any doubt, take note of Kloss, whose black sheer sleeves still leave a lot to the imagination. This is an easy look to replicate for any holiday party this winter.
-
4. Helen Mirren
Stick to neutrals: If you're noticing a trend, it's that these celebrities know the power of a neutral. Mirren is a vision in white, with an illusion neckline and sleeves, which elongate her neck and arms.
-
5. Amy Adams
Go for a tonal approach: While we wouldn't usually recommend showing your bra under a sheer top, Adams pulls it off with unmatched sophistication in this Max Mara ensemble. The trick is to match your lingerie to your shirt, like the all-black look here.
-
6. Alexa Chung
Be playful: Talk about garden delights! A smattering of pretty flowers blooms brightly on Chung's arms. Look for whimsical accents to give your ensemble a romantic—not overly sexy—spin.
-
7. Cate Blanchett
Channel your inner badass: While Chung sported sweet flowers on her sleeves, Blanchett makes the case for tough tattoo-like embellishments on nude panels. To master the look, seek out black accents as they'll bring the most drama.